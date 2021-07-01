Housing Development Plans for Duluth’s Enger Park Golf Course Driving Range Area Are On Hold

DULUTH, Minn.- The city is pausing the residential development idea for the Enger Park driving range due to the cost of moving and building the range in a new location.

New estimates show it would cost around $1.2 million for a new driving range. Because that is much higher than anticipated, the Public Golf Committee is planning to keep that 10-acre area as part of the future renovation plans.

“There’s two pieces here, we’re trying to build a strong foundation for the future of our public golf program and we’re trying to build relationships with our great developers who can help us meet our housing expectations,” said Director of Parks, Properties, and Libraries Jim Filby Williams. “On the golf front we’re moving forward with plans to renovate at Enger.”

Selling the Enger range land to develop would likely only bring in about $400,000.

In addition, Lester park golf course will remain closed until 2023.

Lester will then be used as a temporary 18-hole course and driving range while Enger Park undergoes $4 million worth of renovations. Lester Park will close permanently after that.

“Playing here is great,” said local resident Phil Fitzpatrick. “They obviously worked hard on the ground. The idea of turning the driving range into a housing development never really sat well with any of us.”

After renovations in 2023, Enger Park Golf Course will reopen in 2024 and continue with a 27-hole course.