Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center Opens

DULUTH, Minn.- Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center has reopened after closing for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Their museum and gift shop is fully open just in time for summer travelers after a year of doing virtual tours they are ready for visitors to come in.

“It feels great,” said director Sara Summers-Luedtke. “It’s really nice to be welcoming tourists back into our visitor center. We’ve been closed since March 13th of 2020, so it’s been a long time.”

The visitor center has plans to introduce two different exhibit in the next year, Lake Superior Shipwrecks and Historic Fleet Flags. The Maritime Visitor Center is open Thursday through Monday.