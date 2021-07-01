Male Arrested in Connection to Central Hillside Stabbing

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say a 37-year-old male has been arrested in connection to a May 7 stabbing that left a female with critical injuries and significant blood loss.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 4th Street just after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7 on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 22-year-old female victim had been stabbed in the neck and was losing a significant amount of blood.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital where she was rushed to surgery.

Investigators with the Duluth Police Violent Crimes Unit followed up with the incident on May 7 and identified a 37-year-old male as a suspect in the stabbing.

The suspect was subsequently arrested on Monday, June 28 on warrants for unrelated charges.

On Thursday, the suspect was booked in the St. Louis County Jail on charges of second and third-degree assault.