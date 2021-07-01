St. Scholastica Athletics Officially Join the MIAC

It marks the end of the Saints’ time in the UMAC.

DULUTH, Minn.– Starting Thursday, the St. Scholastica Saints are now officially the 13th school in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference or the MIAC.

It marks the end of the Saints’ time in the UMAC, which 18 of the school’s 22 programs took part in. All 18 programs in the UMAC won at least one conference championship.

The first St. Scholastica MIAC game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 14 when women’s soccer hosts Gustavus Adolphus at Saints Field.