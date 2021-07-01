UMD College of Liberal Arts Changes Name

DULUTH, Minn.- The University of Minnesota Duluth is changing the name of their College of Liberal Arts.

After the College of Fine Arts and College of Liberal Arts merged into one school in 2020 a name change was brought forth.

As of today, the school is officially known as the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

Those with the school say the name gives the school a new identity.

“Over the course of a year one of the things we had talked about was that we wanted to have a name that reflects our identity as a merged unit,” said Dean Jeremy Youde. “So we spent a year as a college talking about different name options–we wanted something that could be easily understood by people.”

The school is happy to come back in the fall with a new name and 90 percent in-person classes.