Woman Rescued After Near-Drowning

DULUTH, Minn.– Scary moments for a swimmer off Park Point today after she was overpowered by Lake Superior’s strong waves.

The call for help came in around 3:40 Thursday afternoon on the 46 hundred block of Minnesota avenue.

A 19 year old woman, was seen struggling 40 feet off the shore in those waves.

Her friends were thankfully able to get her to shore just as the Duluth Fire Department arrived.

“Just remember Lake Superior, the conditions change quickly, when the waves are big on Lake Superior its time to get out on the water, if you want to enjoy the water like we all do here in Minnesota, make sure you understand what the dangers can be,” Dennis Edwards, the Assistant Fire Chief at the Duluth Fire Department said.

The swimmer was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

A red flag warning remains in effect till 10: AM on Sunday, July 2nd.