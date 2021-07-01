Woman Rescued in Park Point Water Emergency

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a water emergency Thursday afternoon just before 4:00 p.m. on the 4600 block of Minnesota Avenue.

According to reports, a woman was heard calling for help roughly 40 feet from the shore.

Authorities say the woman was successfully pulled from the water and received medical treatment.

Earlier today the Duluth Fire Department issued a red flag warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Park Point beaches effective immediately.

The warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, which are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.