Body of Missing Woman Found in Virginia Lake

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The body of a woman reported missing on Tuesday by the Virginia Police Department was found in a lake in Virginia Thursday evening.

According to Virginia Police, a distraught caller contacted St. Louis County dispatch on June 29 to report that Amanda Bjork, 30, had not had contact with her family since June 26.

Authorities were told that Bjork frequently swam at Bailey’s Lake in Virginia.

Authorities spoke with a male on Thursday who said he last saw Bjork swimming at Bailey’s Lake on Monday, June 28 around 6:30 p.m.

During a search near Bailey’s Lake and the walking trail, officers located a gray tank top, headband, black shorts, and shoes near the lake which matched the items Bjork was last seen wearing on Friday, June 26.

The Virginia Fire Department, Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Saint Louis County Rescue Squad were notified and launched a water rescue operation with boats to assist in the search for Bjork.

Bjork’s body was located in the lake around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. There is no evidence of foul play.