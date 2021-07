Brighton Beach to Remain Open for Now

DULUTH, Minn.– Due to a change in construction planning, Brighton Beach will remain open until further notice.

This comes at the popular Duluth beach was first scheduled to close on July 6th until October to extend the Lakewalk, relocate the road away from the shoreline, and restore the shoreline to withstand storms from Lake Superior.

The city of Duluth will update the public when a new closure date is scheduled.