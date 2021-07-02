Campgrounds are Booking Up as We Near the 4th of July

SOUTH RANGE, Wis.- As the 4th of July weekend approaches, campgrounds are seeing people come out to enjoy the outdoors and warm weather.

Amnicon Falls State Park in Wisconsin is fully booked for the Independence Day weekend and through the rest of the summer.

“People have been really enjoying themselves coming out to the park this summer,” said park manager Gervase Thompson. “We’ve had very nice weather you know, really can’t complain so I think when people come out they’ll hopefully be swimming in the river and go on our hiking trails.”

The warm temperatures and lack of rain is making the state park a perfect summer destination for weekend festivities.

Park managers also want to remind visitors to be cautious when participating in 4th of July festivities.