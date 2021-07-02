Capt’n J’s Miniature Golf Offers More than Just Fun on the Course

This Week's Active Adventures Takes Meteorologist Ken Slama to 'Capt'n J's Miniature Golf in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – In this week’s Active Adventures we head to Barker’s Island where Capt’n J’s Miniature Golf offers more than the opportunity to refine your putting skills.

In addition to competing in a friendly game of miniature golf against family and friends, Capt’n J’s offers a beautiful view of Lake Superior, the SS Meteor as a backdrop, and frozen treats to cool down on a hot day.

As long as the weather is good, they are open seven days a week. They are even open after sunset for a game under the lights.

Click here for more information about Capt’n J’s Miniatures Golf.