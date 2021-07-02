Cloquet-Carlton’s Katie Turner Commits to Northern Michigan Women’s Soccer

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer standout Katie Turner announced on Twitter that she has committed to Northern Michigan University.

Last season, Turner was second on the Lumberjacks with 10 goals, including one game-winner, while adding seven assists, as Cloquet-Carlton dropped just one game on their way to winning the section 7A title.

In her sophomore season, Turner’s 16 goals was tied for first on the team.

Northern Michigan is a DII program that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.