Cloquet’s Sam Baker Earns Spot at U.S. Junior Amateur Championships

The U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championships is set for July 19-24 at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, NC.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The stellar 2021 for Cloquet golfer Sam Baker continues. Two weeks after guiding the Lumberjacks to the team state championship and winning the individual title, Baker will now get to represent himself on the national stage.

Baker has earned a spot in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship after finishing fifth at one of the qualifiers on Wednesday in Maple Plain, Minnesota. Baker birdied on the final hole to finish with a 68, three strokes back from the leader.

“This week it felt like I was actually striking the ball good, hitting some good chips in there, hitting good putts so everything was kind of forming together and now I can just keep sharpening it up and hopefully get better. We’re going to see where I line up against the best of them so it’s going to be fun,” Baker said.

Now, Baker will be one of 264 amateur male golfers competing at the event in North Carolina, representing not only himself but the community and state as a whole at this major event.

“It was a big goal, something I’ve been looking at the whole year and it was definitely one I wanted to mark down on my calendar so it felt really good to finally get it done. It’s super special, even representing Minnesota, too, there’s only five other guys who gets to go so representing Cloquet and Minnesota down there is pretty special,” Baker added.

