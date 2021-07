Coaches Corner: Phill Homere

For this week's segment, we talk with the new head coach of the Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team as he holds his first ever youth basketball skills camp

DULUTH, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with the new head coach of the Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team Phill Homere as he holds his first ever youth basketball skills camp.

He’ll be holding another session starting July 19. If interested, contact Phill or the team directly.