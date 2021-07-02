Country Jam Kicks off Fourth of July Festivities in Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Country Jam made its return to the stage tonight in Bayfront Festival Park and after a year off from social gatherings and festivities, the event was a welcome change for the community.

The Fourth of July festivities began Friday night in the park, and among the thousands of people who came to watch the show, one spectator in particular reflected on why Independence Day means so much.

“Fourth of July has a big meaning, Independence Day we celebrate our freedoms here in this country and nothing better than to come down here for a country music show and celebrate our freedoms,” Dan Compton, a Duluth Native, said.

Minnesota’s Whiskey Trail started the night off, followed by Jake Rose, Thompson Square and Aaron Tippin, where the crowds sang along, just happy to be back celebrating in a community event again.