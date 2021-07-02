Duluth Fire Department Warns About Dry Conditions and Fireworks

DULUTH, Minn.– It will be a very hot and dry weekend for the holiday but the Duluth Fire Department reminds the community that even though we have had some rain, there is still a high fire danger warning.

With fireworks, campfires, and grills expected to be in use all weekend, there is still high potential that if you don’t extinguish them properly, fires can start easily in these dry conditions.

“If people are going to celebrate with legal fireworks, to consider the location that you’re setting them off, try to have them on a driveway or a patio that would be made of concrete or stone rather than on a wooden deck or a porch or even in the yard you don’t want vegetation and that can catch on fire,” Deputy Chief, Jon Otis, said.

The fire department suggests leaving fireworks to the professionals this weekend, but they are prepared for any calls that come in.