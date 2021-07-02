Duluth Police Department Reminds Community to Drive Safe this Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– With an increased number of motor vehicle accidents every year around the Fourth of July, the Duluth Police Department is telling the community to always be aware when driving, to avoid any accidents.

Extra officers will be patrolling the roads this weekend, foot traffic and vehicle traffic are expected to pick up especially around the waterfront this weekend, and the Duluth Police Department reminds drivers to be hands free, don’t drive under the influence, and to stay focused on your surroundings when behind the wheel.

“We want everybody to have a great time, this time of year is such a fun time around Bayfront, it’s just going to be a beautiful weekend, we know we’re going to have lots of people down there having fun, and we just want everybody to have fun and not let the alcohol get in the way of that,” Ryan Morris, a Lieutenant with the Duluth Police Department, said.

Pedestrians should also be careful when crossing streets and authorities are urging people make sure to get a sober ride home if they plan to drink.