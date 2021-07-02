Gary-New Duluth Stabbing Suspect Charged

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say the suspect in Thursday afternoon’s Gary-New Duluth stabbing has been formally charged.

Police say a 37-year-old male was stabbed outside of Reed’s Pine Board Lodging on the 100 block of West Gary Street around 2:18 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was a tenant of the building and got into a physical altercation with 22-year-old Daniel Richard Wheless in front of the building.

A witness to the altercation told police that the male victim and Wheless got into a “fistfight” and the next thing she saw was the victim walking towards her holding his stomach saying “it hurt.”

The criminal complaint states after the fight occurred a sheath for a knife and two cell phones were located by the witness in the area the fight took place.

The victim suffered “substantial stab wounds to his abdomen.”

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Wheless was located on a DTA bus and arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, officers recovered a four-inch fixed blade knife in his backpack.

During interviews with police, he stated “a dude smoothing began to argue and get aggressive with him.” He then admitted to punching the victim and stabbing him once because he “feared for his life.”

Wheless has been charged with one count of second-degree assault.

Duluth Police say the incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.