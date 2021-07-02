Local Businesses are Preparing for the 4th of July Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.- The 4th of July weekend is around the corner and preparations are in motion. From food to drinks, local businesses are experiencing big crowds.

Vikre Distillery in Canal Park is kicking off their weekend with themed cocktails. They offer their classic cocktail kits for those wanting to take their unique beverages to-go.

“For 4th of July this year we are doing a cocktail kit of raspberry mint lemonade that we made in the kitchen here,” said kitchen staff member Antone Jimenez-Kloeckl. “Simple, refreshing, nothing scary. Everyone knows how to drink lemonade.”

On the other end of the Twin Ports, Superior Meats is seeing business pick up as we near the Independence Day weekend. They offer more than 100 different types of bratwursts and are selling about one thousand pounds each day.

“I have to go with just the typical burger brat combination,” said meat cutter Beau Reder. “Nothing beats that. Just kind of a good all American classic.

They are really getting down to the meat of what it means to celebrate this holiday. Businesses expect to see crowds coming in the next couple of days as everyone is preparing for their 4th of July celebrations.

