Suspect in Two Cloquet Shootings Located, Arrested

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department says a suspect believed to be involved in two separate shootings in Cloquet on May 17 has been arrested.

According to police, 26-year-old Nicholas Joseph Ammesmaki was taken into custody on Thursday on an unrelated charge and is now being held at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

Authorities say in May, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home located at 227 Scotty Drive just after midnight.

Officers responded to the residence and confirmed the shooting. No one was reported injured in the incident.

Then around 12:30 a.m. Monday police received a second report of a shooting at 973 Ozhigaw Road.

A 27-year-old male was injured in the shooting incident and had a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Essentia Health in Duluth.

Police confirmed the two shootings appeared to be related and issued an arrest warrant for Ammeskamki for 1st Degree Assault-Great Bodily Harm and Possesses any type of firearm/ammo-Crime of Violence-ineligible.