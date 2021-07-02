Workforce Development Creates Guide to Help with Employee Shortage

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Workforce Development is finding a way to help out, to hopefully prevent more local businesses from having to close its doors due to labor shortages.

Workforce Development put together a guide with strategies both current and long term, to suggest ways employers can recruit new employees, and find a way to fully-staff their businesses again.

This comes as employers have been struggling to find staff which is causing them to run into problems keeping up with demand.

“We want to be a resource and so we want to make sure that we are utilizing the expertise that we have, the experience, the grants and programs that we have available for employers, to make sure that we are doing everything we can to help our region thrive,” Betsy Hill, an Employment Technician at Duluth Workforce Development, said.

Due to the employee shortage, wages have risen in certain areas, and more training has been made available internally for those who need it.

To find more about the guide and recruiting ideas, click here.