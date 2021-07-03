City of Tower Forced to Cancel Saturday Fireworks Due to Dry Conditions

TOWER, Minn.- “Extremely dry conditions” have forced the City of Tower, Minnesota to cancel their fireworks display for Saturday evening.

According to a post on the City’s Facebook Page, “this decision was made on the recommendation of the fireworks display operator, the Tower Fire Chief, and Tower City leadership.”

According to Mayor Orlyn Kringstad, plans had been made to wet down the launch area every couple hours prior to the 10 p.m. show time and continue that afterwards, but because of the ongoing drought those precautions weren’t working.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but the safety of our citizens and firefighters who could be at risk, must come first,” said Kringstad.