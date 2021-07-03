DFD Gives Reminder to Beat the Heat on a Hot 4th of July

DULUTH, Minn.– With those high temperatures coming Sunday Duluth firefighters are giving some reminders to those trying to stay cool.

The DFD says to stay hydrated and cut back on alcoholic and caffeinated drinks while outside. If you have neighbors who may not have access to air conditioning, make sure to check on them and don’t leave kids or pets in hot vehicles.

While hoping people have fun, crews say prolonged exposure to heat can quickly put a damper on any summer holiday activities.

“Heat cramps are painful, spasms or cramps in your body. Exhaustion you’re going to be sweating and you’re just going to be fairly exhausted. And heat stroke is definitely something you need to call 911 about,” said Ben Tessier, a Fire Equipment Operator for the Duluth Fire Department.

Firefighters also remind those cooling off in Lake Superior to always check rip current conditions.