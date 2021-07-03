Maker’s Market Held at Earth Rider Brewing

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Small area artist’s craftsmen and vendors came together in Superior to showcase their products outside on Saturday.

Earth Rider Brewing on Tower Avenue hosted a makers market in their outdoor space. Small pop-up shops sold their goods for customers to check it all out. While having a beer and listening to music next to the beer tent.

One vendor says it was a great experience to give her hobby business some exposure.

“It’s nice to just see people’s faces. To see people’s smiling faces,” said Jessica Polecheck, owner of heartland trading post at the market. “I was here last month and it went really well. The live music, having people enjoy the outdoors getting some sunshine and some good beer is fun.”

The Maker’s Market runs every weekend through August.