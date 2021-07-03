South Ridge’s Weber, Grand Rapids’ Kinnunen Earn Section Coach of the Year Honors

South Ridge's Aaron Weber took home section 7A coach of the year, while Grand Rapids' Bill Kinnunen was named section 7AAA coach of the year.

CULVER, Minn. – Two local baseball coaches have taken home section coach of the year honors by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association (MSHSBCA) after leading their respective teams to the state tournament.

In his first season as head coach, Weber led the Panthers to a 21-4 record and their third straight section 7A title.

Kinnunen led the Thunderhawks to their first section title since 2018 all the way to the state championship game. Grand Rapids went on a run to end the season, winning 15 of 16, to finish with a 19-8 overall record.