St. Cloud Dominates Huskies to Sweep Weekend Series

Mike Boeve and Cason Tollett drove in the only two runs of the day for the Huskies.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Cloud Rox started strong and put up nine in the third inning to get the 12-2 road win over the Huskies on Saturday to sweep the weekend series.

The win gives the Rox the first half Great Plains West Division title while the Huskies fall to 1-11 against division foes this season.

Mike Boeve went 1-for-4 with an RBI while Cason Tollett went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Xavier Carter went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Former Duluth Marshall pitcher Ben Pedersen suffered his first loss of the season, giving up two runs on four hits over just two innings while walking two batters.

The Huskies will welcome Rochester to town on Sunday to start the final series of the first half. First pitch on Sunday is set for 1:05 p.m.