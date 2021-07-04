Dennis Van Alstine Car Show Revs Engines Through Tower Avenue in Superior Again

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Another Superior 4th of July tradition revved its engines down Tower Avenue once again.

The Fifth Annual Dennis Van Alstine Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show lined the street with hundreds of classic cars, modified hot rods, and more.

The car show is a memorial for Dennis Van Alstine who held car shows on Tower for 19 years before he passed away.

Organizers say it’s great to continue remembering him in the part of the community where he started it all.

“I love to have it on Tower Avenue. It’s just, businesses on Tower love it, the people love it, it’s, it’s great to have it back here on Tower,” said Car Show Coordinator Michele Haltli.

Last year due to the pandemic the car show became a car cruise from the Mariner Mall to Tower Avenue.