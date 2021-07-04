Fourth Fest Caps Off Fourth of July Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– For those who didn’t get enough of all the live concerts over at Bayfront Park this Fourth of July weekend, music enthusiasts were jamming out again Sunday night at Bayfront Festival Park.

The free event known as Fourth Fest capped off the Independence Day weekend festivities in Duluth.

Gates opened at 4 this afternoon with a few bands and the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra. It all led up to the fireworks that lit up the sky Sunday night.

Those at fourth fest were excited to see some more live music.

“It’s very nice. We’re enjoying it. The whole lineup looked good. I guess we didn’t have any favorites picked out but we’re just glad that there’s live music going on,” said Kristi who was there for the live music.

Others at the show were there to make sure they got a look at the fireworks. Including a couple, who is spending their mini-honeymoon on this hot summer day checking out Fourth Fest.

“Fireworks. Fireworks always. The joys of freedom,” said Brenden and Caitlin Stay. “This is obviously the place to be and I came here one year with my family. It was really fun. I’ve been here before, it’s the best show in Minnesota that I’ve seen.”

This wraps up the weekend festivities that featured Country Jam on Friday and the rock group hairball on Saturday.