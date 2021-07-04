Hairball Returns to Rock Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn.– One of Duluth’s most anticipated summer concerts returned to rock Bayfront Saturday night as Hairball made its smashing return to Duluth.

Thousands packed Bayfront Park Saturday as Hairball made their way back to Duluth for their first appearance in town since 2019.

The band’s shows and tours have been put on pause for most of last year with only limited small concerts. FOX21 caught up with the group before the big show. The band says they had their Duluth appearance circled because it will be their biggest show in more than a year.

“It’s why we drive so many miles every year and put ourselves out there. So to be back in this environment with so many people happy to engage with us. It’s just truly a blessing,” said Dave Moody.

“First one back is always a just like. Wow, there’s an emotional moment there and then it’s like, ‘Ok, we’re back. Let’s rock and roll,'” said fellow Hairball member Chris Vox.

The show was hairball’s 10th annual party in the park at Bayfront.