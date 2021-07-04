Superior’s 4th of July Parade Returns with Thousands Painting Belknap Street Red, White, and Blue

Upward of a hundred floats and performers and thousands of spectators lined Belknap Street -- some unbothered by the heat.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A little hot weather wasn’t enough to stop the community from coming alive on Belknap Street as the Fourth of July Parade returned to Superior.

“It’s a hot day but thankfully the wind sprung up kept folks comfortable,” Mayor Jim Paine said, “I think everybody needed a party, everybody wanted to come back together.”

“It’s never too hot for us to be out and doing parades,” said Sterling Silver Studio Director Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz. “The past year has been the first time in our 30 years that we’ve taken a break from parades.”

But acts like Sterling Silver Studio need to get creative to stay cool and hydrated while working up a sweat under the sun, in the 90 degree heat.

“We have a lot of parents who walk along and in-between songs they’ll give the kids drinks of water or even pour water on their heads and help them cool off,” she said.

Meanwhile those with homes along the route can just go inside if things get too hot, but one family says they had to give their newest 8 week-old member the full experience.

“This is her first parade so, she’s been enjoying it,” said Steven Edwards, holding his granddaughter. “The fire engine was a little bit loud but she’ll get used to that. “

Those watching from their porches or doorsteps, like Edwards, said it’s refreshing to see Superior at a standstill again to come together and celebrate.

“It’s nice to see all the events the city has planned for today and the crowd here at the parade shows that people are ready to get back out and enjoy themselves.

Parade enjoyment means a lot of different things to different people.

“Marching bands, Sterling Silver Studio,” said Jacob Johnson, “and the little dogs that come out y’know well watered, well fed.”

But kids always seem to have one thing on their mind: “What she’s more interested in is the candy,” said father, Dr. Laurent Bobda.

Superior’s parade doesn’t only entertain residents of Douglas County. “We wanted to get away from the Twin Cities,” Dr. Bobda said.

This year, some like Dr. Bobda came to watch from as far as Eden Prarie, Minnesota to wish America happy birthday.

“So far it’s great. I am very proud to see all those veterans sharing how the freedom was very difficult, so I’m very happy to be part of this celebration today,” he said.

A celebration that’s got everybody wearing their independence day best, including the super soldier himself, Captain America.

“This is my favorite superhero, Kinda like a superhero fanatic,” said Johnson. “Captain America, I believe, just embodies the entire USA patriotic spirit.”

It’s that spirit that city officials say stirs the residents on the Citizens 4th of July Committee to make the huge event happen.

“They do an absolutely fantastic job getting everybody ready and so they’re the ones doing the heavy lifting,” Mayor Paine said. “This really is a citizen-run event.”

And the citizens seem overjoyed to use one of their busiest streets to paint the town red white and blue again.

“Belknap is part of the heart of our city and having a parade on one of our main streets just feels like the way 4th of July should be,” said the Mayor.