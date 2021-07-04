Teddy Roosevelt, Gen. Patton Reenactors Return To Bong Museum

Since the event started in 2018 the historical re-enactors say they developed a friendship with the families who come to see them every year.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- History buffs got their own taste of Fourth of July fun meeting some American legends at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior.

The museum hosted their “The General and the President” event featuring General George S. Patton and 26th President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt.

“I have many children here that I haven’t seen for a few years who have grown up quite a bit, which is wonderful they come back every year when I’m here to share with me their stories of the 4th and what they’re doing every year to celebrate what our country’s all about,” said Adam Lindquist, playing Roosevelt.

And officials at The Bong Historical Center say they saw hundreds of people come through the museum in the first two hours they were open.