Air Quality Alert in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.- There’s an air quality alert for Northeastern Minnesota at this hour.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued the warning this morning due to wildfires along the Canadian border.

The National Weather Service in Duluth recommends people with respiratory issues to try to avoid going outside as smoke from wildfires 100 miles North of the Canadian border are moving Northeast due to Northwest winds.

“As we had a cold front come in yesterday with some Northwest winds, that’s bringing that smoke down to the Northland here,” said meteorologist Woody Unruh.

Tuesday’s expected rain will clear smoke in the northland and the warning is only effective through Tuesday at 8 a.m..