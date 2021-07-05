Bayfront has a Busy Weekend of Events

DULUTH, Minn.- Events held at Bayfront Festival Park are some of the largest gatherings in the Northland.

More specifically, this past weekend’s lineup of events takes months of preparation.

Country Jam, Hairball, and Fourth Fest combined had attendance upwards of 20,000 people. This is the largest crowd they have had since being back for events.

“There is a lot of gratitude from a lot of different people,” said DECC venue operations director Jeff Stark. “It takes hundreds and hundreds of people put this together and to get everybody back to work, to get everybody pulling in the same direction—to pull one of these events off. It really truly does takes a village.”

From mapping out plans and organizing vendors, to building tents and stages, there are many people who play a part in putting on the events. They had just finished up cleaning the park grounds early Monday morning, following the back-to-back events.

“We’re taking down all of the tents we set up in preparation for the weekend,” said field tech Nathaniel Res. “So we’ve got two trucks going today, we’ve got other things in the area we’re doing.”

Bayfront Park will hold Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival in two weeks, followed by a new event every weekend through the end of September.

Event organizers from the DECC are excited to be back at Bayfront park after a year-long break caused by the pandemic. They also expect to be busy as COVID restrictions loosened.