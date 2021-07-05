Duluth Huskies and Salvation Army Pair Up for Every Monday Matters

DULUTH, Minn.– For the 7th summer baseball season, the Duluth Huskies and Salvation Army have partnered up for “Every Monday Matters”.

This is an opportunity for fans to donate toiletries or non-perishable food to the Duluth Salvation Army and in return receive a voucher for dollar hot dogs on these Monday night home games at Wade Stadium.

The General Manager of the Huskies spoke about meaning of this partnership and how giving back to those who need it is the most important part.

“It’s very important to give back in the communities you live in, and whether you do it through volunteering, if you become a business leader and you have an opportunity to work out a plan where you can help out a non-profit, any charity or anyone in need its the right thing to do,” Greg Culver, the General Manager, said.

“Every Monday Matters” continues on July 26th and August 9th, click here for more information on how to donate.