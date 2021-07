Duluth Huskies Fall at Home to Rochester Honkers

The Huskies will kick-off the second half of their season Tuesday with a road trip to Eau Claire.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies got off to a great start with three runs in the first. But Rochester would heat up late and pick up the road win 8-5 at Wade Stadium.

