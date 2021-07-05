Eveleth Fireworks Show Starts Hillside On Fire

EVELETH, Minn. – The fireworks show in Eveleth got a little out of control Saturday night.

According to Fire Chief Guy Spurlin, fireworks ignited dry grass of an old mine dump hill on the south edge of town.

The Eveleth Fire Department was already on scene ready to respond during the show.

“Due to safety reasons, we are not able to interrupt the show,” according to Spurlin. “Fire was under control and extinguished within approximately 17 minutes of the show ending.”

Spurlin said hot embers caused the fire — not any type of malfunction from the show.

Nobody was injured.