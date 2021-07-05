Virginia’s Jack Toman Commits to St. Scholastica Football

VIRGINIA, Minn. – This past weekend, Virginia quarterback Jack Toman signed his National Letter of Intent to join the St. Scholastica football team.

This past season, Toman helped the Blue Devils finish 4-4, including winning three of their last four games of the regular season, and picking up a playoff win over Proctor. Virginia would ultimately fall to Aitkin in the section semi-finals.