Bent Paddle Flips City Street Into Year-Round Green Space

DULUTH, Minn.– The dreary weather on Tuesday was actually perfect for Bent Paddle Brewing Company’s new green space in development on what used to be a city street.

It’s located on 19th Avenue West between the brewery and Bent Paddle’s production warehouse in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District, which was approved by the city.

The goal is to not only drink beer year-round on the space, but also become a hot spot for entertainment and events that support other local businesses, organizations and artists.

“We made it a point to reach out to our partners, and even just like sharing the dream of what this could potentially be down here. It’s a crafter’s space, it’s a maker’s space, it’s an entrepreneurial playground over here, so if somebody has an idea and they would like to execute it, this is the place to do it,” said Pepin Young, director of the taproom and retail operations.

Right now the sod still needs to set a bit before the fun can begin.

Bent Paddle plans to make an announcement this Friday about the first live music event to hit the turf.