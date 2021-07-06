Business is Picking Up for Bus Stations

DULUTH, Minn.- As summertime travel begins to pick up, bus stations are seeing more people come in for their transportation needs.

Jefferson Lines bus station in Downtown Duluth is now open at full capacity and they are finally adding more travel times to their schedule since COVID restrictions have loosened up.

“Summer always brings out kind of a more wide diversity of travelers so it’s picking up, our busses are released for full capacity again,” said manager Douglas Aretz.

Busses were filled for the 4th of July weekend and they plan to see more travelers coming through as summer moves along.

They will also continue practicing social distancing protocols and require all passengers to wear masks while on busses.