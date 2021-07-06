Cass County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a fatal shooting incident that left a 34-year-old Cass County man dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a drive-by shooting around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found a 34-year-old male had been struck by gunfire while in a yeard at a house party.

The male was transported by ambulance to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.