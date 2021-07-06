Essentia Health Returning to Pre-Pandemic Patient Visitation

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health announced Tuesday morning that it will be returning to pre-pandemic patient visitation in its hospitals and clinics effective immediately due to declining COVID-19 cases in the area.

In 2020 Essentia limited visitors in its facilities and has adjusted its patient visitation restrictions as needed throughout the pandemic.

In May Essentia began relaxing its restrictions in hospitals and clinics by allowing two adult visitors per patient.

“This decision was made carefully after evaluating several criteria, including the number of new COVID cases locally and the percent of hospitalized patients. These changes are based on the availability of space in each of our units. Thus, visitors may still be limited in certain units,” officials said in a Tuesday news release.

Some restrictions will remain in place at Essentia Health long-term care facilities.

Masks will still be required inside facilities and all patients and visitors will be screened for COVID symptoms.

Additionally, no outside food or beverages will be allowed.

Visitor restrictions will also remain in place for COVID-positive patients, as well as patients suspected to have COVID.

For more information about Essentia’s visitor policy, click here.