July 26th Deadline Set for Overdue Utility Bills

DULUTH, Minn.– With a challenging year behind us, the public is relieved to return to normal, but it has left a large portion of the community playing catch up with utility bills, which some put on hold.

Comfort Systems in Duluth is reminding people to seek out the resources that are available to help before they start shutting off services on July 26th.

RentHelpMN has been a resource for many citizens who have needed financial help, catching up from the pandemic, and Comfort Systems is urging people to sign up before it’s too late.

“Call us, make a payment plan, get all your applications in, we know it’s not fun, we know it’s stressful, but we want to get you caught up, we don’t want you to be in a hole that you can’t get out of,” Courtney Gallo, the Utility Operations Paralegal for Public Works and Utilities, said.

There are also two organizations in the city that have been helping people through the application and approval process which is easily accessible to anyone.

“We’re lucky that we have two organizations locally, AICHO and One Roof Community Housing, that have navigators to help walk you through that application process, they’re helping to disperse the funds locally, so they have navigators, both of them do, where they will help somebody walk through the application, follow up on their application and hopefully get the funds approved to them,” Gallo, said.

With about a million dollars of unpaid bills and the utility shut down approaching July 26th, signing up for these services is easy and impactful.

For more information on how to apply for RentHelpMN, click here for more information.