Lake Superior Art Glass and Love Creamery Offering Special Glass Blowing Sessions

DULUTH, Minn.– Lake Superior Art Glass and Love Creamery have partnered up for a special designer class this month.

People of all ages are able to come to the glass blowing studio in Canal Park to design an ice cream dish with a professional, and receive a free pint of ice cream from Love Creamery as well.

With a variety of designs and colors to create your special dish these glass blowing classes are unique and entertaining for those who want to participate but also support these businesses who work together to promote each others local goods.

“Everybody’s super excited when we get to work together on things like this too, so Love Creamery just coming to the neighborhood, they were super stoked to come on board and kind of be a part of this event and we’ve been really happy, and it’s got a huge turnout so far,” Bryan Burns, the Gallery Manager of Lake Superior Art Glass, said.

Lake Superior Art Glass is offering this ice cream dish class until July 14th starting at $68 dollars times to sign up can be found on their website.