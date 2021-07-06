Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival Cancelled

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival has been canceled for 2021.

The festival’s Executive Committee made the decision to cancel the event this year because there was not enough time to successfully organize the event.

“Each dragon boat team is made up of 20 people,” explains Charlie Johnson, President of Superior Rotary Club 40. “We typically begin recruiting in January to give teams enough time to fundraise for our charitable partner, 23rd Veteran. Since it’s only recently that all of us have started reconnecting and returning to normal activities, we didn’t feel there was enough time for team recruitment and fundraising to make this year’s festival a success.”

“The Twin Ports Rotary Clubs would like to thank past participants and sponsors of the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival. We are setting our sights on the 2022 festival and will soon be seeking out sponsorships to make it the best one yet,” says Scott Soderberg, member of the Dragon Boat Festival Planning Committee.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place on August 27-28.