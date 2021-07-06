New Book Showcases Historic Photographs, Stories of Highway 61

Explore the Photographic History of Minnesota's Most Storied and Scenic Highway

DULUTH, Minn. – Driving on Highway 61 through Minnesota provides a rare opportunity for one to see virtually every type of landscape in the North Star State.

Along the highway’s path are pastoral farms and towering bluffs, as well as the largest of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior.

There are picturesque small towns and populous cities, yet stretches of the highway have been abandoned. Despite Highway 61’s east-west counterpart Route 66 getting more

attention, the north-south byway is arguably the most fascinating stretch of road in the country.

Throughout the highway’s history, music lovers, foodies, and thrill-seekers alike have discovered its fun and uniqueness.

The 1,400-mile highway signals where the West begins and has a fabulous history that can be traced from the civil rights movement to the development of various genres of music, including jazz, blues, and alternative rock.

Famous Americans such as Mark Twain, Bob Dylan, Jessica Lange, and even Kermit the Frog keep the highway in the national psyche.

About the Author

Local historian and author Nathan Johnson grew up along Highway 61 and writes about the classic diners, motels, and roadside attractions along its route.

The images in this book capture the essence of the highway predominantly from the author’s home state of Minnesota but also on the trip south to Louisiana.

A book signing by Johnson is taking place on Saturday, July 17 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Bookstore At Fitger’s.

Click here to purchase the book today.