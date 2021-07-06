Proctor Softball’s Maddy Walsh Finishes Sophomore Year with Trifecta of Honors

Walsh thanked her teammates and coaches, saying that their help directly impacted her success on the mound.

PROCTOR, Minn. – This past spring, the Proctor softball team had a season to remember. The Rails went 19-1 in the regular season and made it all the way to the section title game. One of the biggest reasons for their success was the play of pitcher Maddy Walsh.

The sophomore would go on to receive First Team honors from the conference and the section, as well as the Minnesota Softball Coaches Association. Walsh thanked her teammates and coaches, saying that their help directly impacted her success on the mound.

“It’s very honoring. It’s a really big accomplishment for me and it just shows all my hard work is really paying off. As much as I accomplished this year, I just look at what can I get more and what can I do to better myself for next year. It’s awesome being a little Proctor kid. It’s pretty cool. You don’t see it very often,” Walsh said.

Walsh finished the season with 24 wins, an ERA of just over one and 257 strikeouts. At the plate, she also chipped in with seven home runs and 28 RBI.