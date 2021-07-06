Red Flag Warning Issued for Park Point Beaches

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Park Point beaches effective immediately until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.

The warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, which are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

Red flags are flying along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions. You are advised to stay out of the water.

Flag locations are at South Pier, 12th Street beach, Lafayette Square, and two locations at Park Point beach.

For more information, visit www.parkpointbeach.org.