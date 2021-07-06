St. Scholastica Softball Team Hosts Pitching Clinic

Tuesday's clinic was the first of four that will take place this month.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica softball team hosted their second-ever camp, specifically for pitching.

Tuesday’s clinic was the first of four that will take place this month. And thanks to some overwhelming support, the Saints even added a couple extra sessions to accommodate as many campers as possible.

“I don’t know if it’s parents wanting to get kids out of the house right now coming out the back-side of COVID or what exactly it is. I think hopefully it’s the success that pitchers that come here, they get better and that word starts to spread a little bit. It’s exciting to see just the passion for softball in the community, especially at the young ages,” said head coach Rilee Dawson.

And those ages range from 10 and under to 18 and under, a critical time for players to get their mechanics down if they want to continue to play competitively.

“Pitching is a very tough thing to learn, especially underhand, so starting off young at like 10, 8 years old, it’s normal and it’s really helps you get that jumpstart,” pitcher Olivia Howe said.

