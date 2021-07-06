Summer School Update

PROCTOR, Minn.- Summer school programs are in full swing across the Northland.

Currently, Proctor Public School’s leadership says their summer school attendance is high.

After finishing up their June session they will also have a session in August. This year Proctor is offering more interactive classes to keep students engaged before the school year begins.

“In the fall–in August when we come back we’ll begin our program that is a bit more focused. Reading and writing. Some of those core skills that our kids may need to catch up with.

The Proctor Public School staff say it’s excited to bring in new active learning courses.

They are also glad to see student’s faces after the pandemic.