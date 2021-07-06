Ticks Can Pose a Threat to You and Your Pets

DULUTH, Minn.- A common misconception about ticks is that they only appear in the spring and summer.

In Minnesota there are 13 species of ticks with different life cycles but Wood, Deer, and Lone Star ticks pose the biggest threat of spreading sickness to people and pets.

“Ticks are actually present year round and we advise tick protection for their dog year round,” said Veterinarian Kelly Powell. “Anytime it’s above 30 degrees the ticks are out. If a human has a tick crawling on it, chances are the tick is going to embed and feed on that human.”

Ticks are most often found in tall grass and wooded areas. Experts encourage you to check for ticks after participating in outdoor activities.

“The key thing is there’s a lot of myths about it,” said Dr. Peter Henry. “In the essence of–if you remove the tick within 48 hours of getting on you, the risk of getting any of the diseases is almost zero.”

Most tick bites do end up being harmless but Lyme Disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and a red meat allergy known as Alpha-Gal are all possible.

Fever, pain or a rash are among the symptoms. Tick prevention medicine is available for pets as well as a Lyme Disease vaccine.

Ways people can prevent tick bites is by wearing long pants and socks while walking through tall grass and wooded areas.

DEET is also an active ingredient found in bug repellent that can help keep ticks away.